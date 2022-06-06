Thousands of public bus drivers, members of the a public transportation union, held a strike for several hours Monday morning.

Approximately 2,000 bus drivers employed by Superbus and Electra Afikim participated in the strike, though not all of them were scheduled to work Monday morning.

The strike continued from 5:30a.m. until 8:00a.m.

The strike was carried out with the permission of the Jerusalem Labor Court.

The drivers are protesting their work conditions, as well as the severe shortage of bus drivers in the country.

The strike affected some of the Jerusalem-area bus lines, including those in Givat Ze'ev, Mevaseret Zion, Kiryat Arba, Maaleh Adumim, and municipal lines in Afula, Tiberias, Migdal Ha'emek, Yokne'am, Beit She'an, Daliyat al-Karmel, Isfiya, and the Megiddo Regional Council.

During the hours of the strike, the drivers protested in Jerusalem and at the Lev Hamifratz Terminal.