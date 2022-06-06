IDF and Israel Police on Sunday thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt at Israel's border with Jordan.

On Sunday, IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces identified footprints adjacent to the town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley.

The security forces followed the footprints and located a bag containing 10 handguns, which they confiscated.

The weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

Last month, security forces arrested two people suspected of involvement in an attempt to smuggle 4,000 bullets from Israel into northern Samaria.