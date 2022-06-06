Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations, including in the towns of Kafr Qallil, Ras Atiya, Kafr Thulth and Azzun.

One terror suspect was apprehended during the forces' activity in the town of Al-Am'ari.

The security forces apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the city of Hebron.

In addition, four terror suspects were apprehended by the security forces in the town of Husan.

A total of 13 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight.

The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.