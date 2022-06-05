754 Jews ascended the Temple Mount today (Sunday) to celebrate the festival of Shavuot. This is an increase in the number of Jews ascending the mountain compared to Shavuot in previous years.

Those who made their way to the Mount reported exciting holiday prayers at the place, including the special additions for the festival. Expositions on the Torah were recited by Rabbis who had joined the visitors. Some of the immigrants also bowed down on the Mount, an act normally forbidden, while police were attempting to keep order among Islamic worshippers on the Mount.

The Temple Mount Administration provided the visitors with dairy refreshments (another tradition specific to Shavuot) throughout the morning. District Police Chief Doron Turgeman went down to the area and closely monitored the holiday proceedings.

Muslim worshipers on the Temple Mount reported that police prevented Muslim rioters from entering the Temple Mount during opening hours, and locked rioters inside the Al-Aqsa mosque. It was likewise reported that the rioters had fortified themselves there in advance, plotting to disrupt the holiday.

The Temple Mount Administration estimates that many will ascend tomorrow and for the coming week. The Temple Mount will be open this week on Sundays-Thursdays. From 7:00 am to 11:00 am and noon from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm