A senior Iranian official slammed Zionism in a Hebrew tweet Sunday, following a string of suspicious deaths of Iranian officials.

General Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a member of Iran’s Arab minority, tweeted Sunday night that the world was “infected with Zionism virus (sic)”, and accused Israel of threatening Iran.

“Since the world was infected with Zionism virus, until today when threatening #Iran because of the fear of resistance, their calculations have been wrong. When they know the collapse of this fake regime is imminence, it means, resistance is moving in the right direction.”

The tweet was first posted in Farsi, with translations tweeted in Hebrew, Arabic, English, and Russian.

Shamkhani posted the comments days after it was reported that an Iranian missile engineer was found dead, in the city of Yazd.

The engineer, Ayoob Entezari, was reportedly found dead last week, and according to some reports, died as a result of food poisoning.

The reports of Enterzari's death came on the heels of reports that an officer from the Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force was found dead at his home in Karaj.

The officer, identified as Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh died during an "incident" at his home, Iran's IRNA outlet said Friday.