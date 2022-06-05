US President Joe Biden's planned visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia have been postponed to July, NBC News reported.

The White House declined to comment on the reported changes, and the Israeli and Saudi embassies in Washington did not respond to inquiries made on Friday.

According to a US official, the move has nothing to do with the internal political situation in Israel and will take place during the month of July. A senior Israeli source claimed, however, that according to estimates, the postponement would allow the Biden administration to get a better indication on the fate of the Bennett government in the coming weeks.

Biden was scheduled to arrive in Israel on June 23 for a one-day visit followed by a meeting with Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian Authority. He was expected to visit the Iron Dome battery at Palmachim base, the Yad Vashem Museum, and meet with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has recently traveled to Washington to discuss preparations for the trip as well as US policy toward Iran.