In an interview aired today (Sunday) on state television channel Rossiya-1, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would hit "targets we have not yet hit" if the West supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, five Russian army missiles struck this morning in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, near a train station. One person was seriously injured.

The threat comes against the background of multiple claims made recently that Russia was struggling in its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian military sources, as well as British intelligence, have estimated that the Russian army has achieved only a quarter of its original objectives, losing tens of thousands of soldiers along the way.