A citizen of Uzbekistan who is a resident of New York City and was convicted of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to Islamic State (ISIS) was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, the US Justice Department said, according to Reuters.

Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted of both counts following a trial in 2019. He was charged in 2015.

"Kasimov is an ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) supporter who collected and gave money to another individual to fund his travel to join the terrorist group. With this sentence, Kasimov is being held accountable for his crimes," Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for national security, said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"Kasimov was part of a group of individuals who sought to travel to Syria to join ISIS or to fund others who sought to become foreign fighters for ISIS," Olsen said.

A representative of Kasimov could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

The United States considers ISIS a "foreign terrorist organization."

In 2015, Kasimov's co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said, adding that Kasimov provided money to help fund Saidakhmetov’s travel and expenses.

Since 2013, American prosecutors have charged hundreds of radicalized individuals, mostly with crimes related to support for ISIS. Last April, police arrested a US couple planning to join ISIS in Yemen, just before they boarded a cargo ship bound for the country from Newark, New Jersey. Six months earlier, an American man who was 14 years old when his father took him to Syria to join ISIS was charged with aiding a terrorist group. In December of 2019, a Connecticut man was arrested after attempting to travel to the Middle East to join and fight for ISIS. In July of that year, two refugees from Somalia were arrested in Arizona and accused of providing material support to ISIS. A month prior, a man was arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square.

Earlier this week, a federal judge increased the sentence for a New York City man who planned to join ISIS and attacked an FBI agent to 25 years, after a federal appeals court called the original 17-year sentence "shockingly low".

