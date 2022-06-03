A Michigan man was arrested outside the US Capitol on Friday morning after he presented a fake badge to police who then discovered a BB gun, body armor and high capacity magazines inside his vehicle, Capitol Police said, according to Reuters.

Jerome Felipe, 53, a retired police officer, showed a badge with "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it to a US Capitol Police patrol officer and claimed he was a criminal investigator, police said in a statement.

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle, discovering a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car, which he had parked near the Capitol.

"No real guns were found," the statement said, adding Felipe faces charges for illegally possessing high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

In April, US Capitol Police briefly ordered the Capitol and other nearby buildings to be evacuated due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, but later clarified there was “no threat” to the complex.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)