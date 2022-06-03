A bipartisan group of 25 members of Congress called on the Biden administration to demand that the Palestinian Authority provide access to forensic evidence in the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh so that an independent investigation can take place.

Led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-D), the lawmakers urged the PA to cooperate “so that all parties can reach a definitive conclusion about the events leading to her death, and hold all parties accountable” in a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“No journalist should face threats or violence for doing their job. As such, it is critical that we get to the bottom of what happened in the incident involving Ms. Abu Akleh,” they said. “Recent sensationalist media accounts of the incident have not served the cause of truth. Only an independent investigation can resolve this situation, and provide solace to the families and all parties.”

Noting that Israel has called for a joint investigation with PA officials and with the U.S. playing an observer role, they rebuked the PA for being quick to “reject and refuse the participation of any Israelis in this kind of investigation.”

“Without access to the bullet that the Israelis have requested as part of an independent investigation, it is impossible to determine all the facts,” they said. “This obstinate position serves no one, and will preclude any final determination of responsibility. One-sided releases of information will not get us closer to the truth.”

The letter continued: “We urge you to ask the Palestinian Authority to provide access to the forensic evidence in Abu Akleh’s death for an independent investigation, so that all parties can reach a definitive conclusion about the events leading to her death, and hold all parties accountable.”

