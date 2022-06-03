Public opinion is a front in the war for Israel's survival that requires proper weapons.

Jay Shapiro thinks that Israel is losing power in the fight for world public opinion - and sometimes because of voices out of it that undermine the legitimacy of Jewish life in the Land of Israel.

In his opinion, the government should speak in a uniform and clear voice on all issues related to the right of the Jewish people to live here, to its right to defend itself on its own - and especially not to say statements that our enemies will use against us later.