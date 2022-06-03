A three-year-old was critically injured Friday morning near the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, after being hit by a taxi on Shmuel Baruch Street.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah provided the child with first aid and evacuated him to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

The child was injured as he crossed the street. It is not clear whether his parents were with him at the time he was injured. Traffic investigators have opened an investigation.

Magen David Adom paramedic Avishai Kapach said: "We saw on the traffic island a child of about three years old, who was unconscious. He suffered multisystem injuries and was unconscious, not breathing and with no heartbeat. We immediately put him on a mobile ICU and evacuated him, while continuing medical treatment and CPR. We fought for his life until his heartbeat came back, and we reached the hospital with him in very serious condition."

The hospital said: "A multidisciplinary staff fought for his life while providing lifesaving treatment in the trauma room, from which he was transferred to the operating room for two emergency operations. Unfortunately, despite the intensive treatment for several hours, the doctors were forced to declare his death in the hospital's pediatric ICU."