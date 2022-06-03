Over 200 antisemitic letters were sent to politicians, public prosecutors and NGOs across Bavaria, Germany by an unidentified individual.

The unknown letter writer has been mailing letters containing antisemitic content, including Holocaust denial, since November 2020, the Süddeutsche Zeitung German language site reported.

Letters were delivered to politicians, public prosecutors, judges, and radio station employees as well as student organizations.

According to the Upper Bavaria North police, the recipients of the letters appeared to have been randomly selected.

Police believe the letters were all sent by a single individual.

They have been made aware of over 200 cases across Bavaria but the assumption is that there were substantially more letters that were mailed.

“We assume that the number of letters is much higher,” an investigator from the Fürstenfeldbruck, Bavaria criminal investigation department was quoted as saying.

The investigation is ongoing with police searching for additional letters.