Justice Min.: 'Impossible to manage coalition this way'

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) held a Zoom meeting with 250 of his party's activists, slamming the opposition's opposition to the extension of the criminal law regulations in Judea and Samaria.

"The opposition parties are willing to play with fire, going according to, 'If I am not in power, the country can burn,'" Sa'ar claimed. "Not only does the chairman of the Likud not apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - now he wants to harm our ability to maintain our control in Judea and Samaria. This is the most severe thing conceivable. It is cynical and irresponsible behavior."

He added: "Whoever thinks that he will gain from bringing down the Judea and Samaria law is not reading the map correctly. We are about to begin a week that may be stormy."

Regarding negotiations with the Likud, Sa'ar said, "There are no negotiations with the Likud. There were no negotiations with the Likud. There were endless requests to me and other members of my party."

"If I ever reach a different conclusion, things will be revealed, but in the meantime, I have not changed my mind. The Likud's behavior right now only supports the correctness of this position, because right now the party is prioritizing political interests over the good of the State.

"I do not intend to return to the Likud. I will continue leading New Hope. Support for us is growing, the polls are improving."

On whether the coalition may expand to increase its stability, Sa'ar admitted, "Right now this is not realistic. There were things that could have been done in the past, which were not done."

Bennett, Sa'ar said, torpedoed the anti-Netanyahu law which would have limited the amount of time an individual can serve as prime minister.

"I asked him not to travel to the meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, and he traveled anyways. Afterwards they agreed to make up for it with an MK from Religious Zionism who had coronavirus, that never happened," he said.

"From a practical perspective, it is impossible to run a coalition this way. The current way of managing things very much endangers the continued existence of the government. If the coalition does not recover itself, that will have significance - survival in and of itself is not a value."