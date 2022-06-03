Ingredients:

flanken roast, approximately 5-6 pounds

Manischewitz Kosher Salt

black pepper

garlic powder

ground coriander

Tuscanini cold pressed olive oil

10 cloves garlic

3 rosemary sprigs

1/2 cup Baron Herzog Old Vine Zinfandel

Prepare the Flanken Roast

Rub the salt, pepper, garlic powder and coriander well on to the roast, schmear the Tuscanini olive oil over the spices.

Add to pot/pan with garlic cloves, rosemary sprigs and the Baron Herzog wine.

Place in 250-255-degree oven for six hours (or more) covered. uncover for the last half hour.

Courtesy of Kosher.com