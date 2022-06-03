Flanken Roast
Ingredients:

  • flanken roast, approximately 5-6 pounds
  • Manischewitz Kosher Salt
  • black pepper
  • garlic powder
  • ground coriander
  • Tuscanini cold pressed olive oil
  • 10 cloves garlic
  • 3 rosemary sprigs
  • 1/2 cup Baron Herzog Old Vine Zinfandel

Prepare the Flanken Roast

Rub the salt, pepper, garlic powder and coriander well on to the roast, schmear the Tuscanini olive oil over the spices.

Add to pot/pan with garlic cloves, rosemary sprigs and the Baron Herzog wine.

Place in 250-255-degree oven for six hours (or more) covered. uncover for the last half hour.

Courtesy of Kosher.com

