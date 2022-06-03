Ingredients:
- flanken roast, approximately 5-6 pounds
- Manischewitz Kosher Salt
- black pepper
- garlic powder
- ground coriander
- Tuscanini cold pressed olive oil
- 10 cloves garlic
- 3 rosemary sprigs
- 1/2 cup Baron Herzog Old Vine Zinfandel
Prepare the Flanken Roast
Rub the salt, pepper, garlic powder and coriander well on to the roast, schmear the Tuscanini olive oil over the spices.
Add to pot/pan with garlic cloves, rosemary sprigs and the Baron Herzog wine.
Place in 250-255-degree oven for six hours (or more) covered. uncover for the last half hour.
