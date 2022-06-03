Right-wing politicians on Friday responded to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's attack on them, in which he called opposition leaders a "deadly poison machine."

The Likud party responded: "Bennett's lies cannot hide the fact that he transferred control of the State to [United Arab List Chairman MK] Mansour Abbas, [MK] Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List), and their terror-supporting friends. The prices of gas, food, and housing are breaking records; Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) are not doing anything, other than paying billions each week to the United Arab List, the Joint Arab List, and [MK Ghaida Rinawie] Zoabi (Meretz) - just to continue to sit in their seats."

"We will do everything in order to bring down this government of weakness and failure, and to form as soon as possible a strong Zionist government which will ensure the security and welfare of all of Israel's citizens."

MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, pointed out that Bennett had joined terror supporters in order to be prime minister - at any cost.

"Bennett, with his own hands, torpedoed a right-wing government and in a process planned ahead of time, even before the elections, ripped apart the nationalist camp and joined the extreme Left and anti-Zionist terror supporters in order to become prime minister at any cost. Bennett deceived, tricked, and lied throughout, and he continues to do this in his letter which praises a government that excommunicates over half of the nation and presents it as a holy martyr, while he incites against the Right, slanders Religious Zionism, and calls on the Left to begin a civil war."

"But there will not be a civil war, G-d forbid," Smotrich said. "This nation is unified in its revulsion from Bennett and his actions, and therefore the 'silent majority' he speaks about will barely give him enough votes to pass the electoral threshold. Bennett, in the past few weeks, has sold the State to Tibi and Zoabi, in a desperate attempt to gain a bit more time in his seat - but he also knows that this is over."

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) responded: "Enough with the incitement. Words can kill."

"Just two weeks ago, Hamas incited and attempted to murder me; yesterday, [Joint Arab List MKs] Osama Saadi and Ahmad Tibi tried to physically attack me, and now Bennett continues to attack me and my friends."

"Bennett is using a well-oiled incitement machine and he is the one poisoning the atmosphere and calling on his small number of supporters to begin taking disturbing 'action.' But it will not help him: Incitement and an attempt to point an accusing finger specifically at the opposition - will not succeed.

"The public remembers who deceived and lied, who stole the votes and turned the party into a sister party to Meretz, ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood. In Bennett's words he supports the members of the Islamic Movement and incites not only against me and against [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu (Likud) and Smotrich, but against a large portion of the State of Israel's population. It's a disgrace."