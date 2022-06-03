It has been a very exciting week with an unprecedented show of joy and pride and solidarity with the holy city of Jerusalem on the 55th anniversary of its liberation and reunification in the 1967 Six Day War.

Unhappy with the peaceful show of love for Jerusalem the media decided to tarnish the event with a distorted brush.

No such journalists were present at Sinai when we received Torah directly from HaShem, but we were there and we know exactly what went down and what went up! Have a happy and inspired Shavuot.