Two people and a shooter died on Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in the city of Ames in Iowa, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, the local sheriff’s office said. The church is located about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the shooting but noted there was no longer a threat to the public.

The shooting in Iowa occurred just hours after multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin.

Police indicated five people were wounded, the funeral home said, but the extent of the wounds and identities of those wounded were not immediately known.

The US has seen a string of deadly mass shootings recently. On Wednesday, at least three people were killed and multiple injured following a shooting in a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last week, 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.