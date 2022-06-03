US President Joe Biden on Thursday gave remarks on gun control in the wake of the recent mass shootings in the US and urged action, saying "this isn't about taking away anyone's guns."

"In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave," Biden added.

After other mass shootings in the US, like the ones in Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland, Biden said nothing changed.

"This time that can't be true. This time we must actually do something," he said. "The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense."

The President said when he visited the sites of two of the most recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the message from families was clear.

"Do something. Just do something. For God's sake, do something," he said they told him.

"This is not about taking away anyone's guns," said Biden, adding, "The Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute...This isn't about taking away anyone's rights. It's about protecting children."

"We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines. And if we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," continued the President.

He also said, "We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold. Why in God's name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines, that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?"

We should repeal the liability shield that often protects gun manufacturers from being sued for the death and destruction caused by their weapons," added the President.

Recalling his visit to Uvalde after the recent school shooting, Biden said, "Standing there in that small town, like so many other communities across America, I couldn't help but think, there are too many other schools, too many other everyday places, that have become killing fields, battlefields, here in America."