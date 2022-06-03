Multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, police said, according to NBC News. The shooting occurred as loved ones were paying their final respects to a 37-year-old man.

The Racine Police Department told residents to stay away from Graceland Cemetery due to "multiple shots fired" there at 2:26 p.m. local time.

"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," said a police statement. "The scene is still active and being investigated."

Police indicated five people were wounded, the funeral home said, but the extent of the wounds and identities of those wounded were not immediately known.

WISN reported that the shooting occurred during the funeral of Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., a 37-year-old who was fatally shot by a Racine police officer during a traffic stop on May 20.

The cemetery in Racine is located about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee and less than four miles west of Lake Michigan. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The incident follows a string of deadly mass shootings in the US recently. On Wednesday, at least three people were killed and multiple injured following a shooting in a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last week, 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.