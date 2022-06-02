A nature trail in Canada’s capital city was defaced with two swastikas, the Ottawa Sun reported.

The pavement of the Embrun trail, southeast of Ottawa, Ontario, was vandalized with a significant amount of graffiti, including two prominently drawn swastikas.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating and asking the public to come forward with any tips that would help them identify whoever was responsible for the damage to the New York Central Fitness Trail.

The OPP shared images of the swastikas, spray painted in white, along with a statement describing the vandalism as “hate-motivated mischief.”