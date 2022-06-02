A teenage suspect accused of assaulting a Jewish man walking to synagogue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn was arraigned on several charges, including assault as a hate crime.

Logan Jones, 18, of from Staten Island was charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree menacing, third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment, NBC News reported.

Jones was released on $30,000 bail and will be back in court on June 24.

The attack took place on April 1, the district attorney said. At 7:55 p.m., Jones and five other individuals were alleged to have walked up to the 21-year old victim and his wife on Shabbat as they walked to services at their synagogue.

Jones allegedly started to punch the victim in the face. Jones and two of the group began to kick the man when he fell to the ground and attempted to escape by sliding beneath a parked truck, the district attorney’s office said.

After the victim’s wife asked an onlooker to call 911, Jones and the other five men fled the scene.

The victim suffered severe injuries in the unprovoked assault, including to his head and body, along with a cheek abrasion and bruises on his face.