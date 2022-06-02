Dr. Shmuel Katz, a cardiologist and long-time pro-Israel activist now living in Miami, Florida, spoke with Israel National News about the new field for Israel - one which has shifted from the battle field to the struggle for public opinion.

Dr. Katz was visiting Jerusalem in honor of Jerusalem Day.

Dr. Katz served as an IDF officer in both the 1967 Six Day War and the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and today serves on the boards of the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) organization the StandWithUs. He also serves on the advisory committees for Open Dor Media and the Clarion Project.