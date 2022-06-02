Municipal web services for Iran’s capital city were disrupted Thursday, raising suspicions the systems were targeted by hackers.

According to a statement by the Tehran municipality, an “insulting image” was shown in place of normal services in the city’s internal web system, the Young Journalists Club reported.

"Deliberate disruption in the internal systems of Tehran's municipality, including the publishing of an insulting image, put this system out of reach for colleagues for a few minutes.”

Hackers reportedly released footage from the city’s data center, after they allegedly seized control of the municipality’s security camera network.