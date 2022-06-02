Israeil Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Thursday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his official visit, marking 30 years of diplomatic ties and defense cooperation between Israel and India.



Earlier today, Minister Gantz met with Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Minister Gantz emphasized the opportunity to invest further in defense cooperation between the two countries, while building on shared values in order to contribute to global stability.

Minister Gantz: “India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower – cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges.”

On the Israeli side the meetings were attended by Chief of Staff to Israel’s Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas, Israel’s Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller, and Ambassador Naor Gilon.