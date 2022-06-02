A Berkeley, California high school student was arrested this week by police who discovered he was allegedly attempting to recruit students to plan a mass shooting at an area high school.

Police said on Wednesday that the 16-year old allegedly planned to attack Berkeley High School, with guns and possibly a bomb. They received a tip about the boy’s plot on May 21 and received a search warrant for his home, Berkeley police said in a statement.

Police found explosives parts, assault rifles, knives and electronics that could be used for making weapons.

The teen turned himself into authorities on Monday, where he was arrested on charges of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. He was being evaluated by the city’s Mobile Crisis Team for mental health issues, CNN reported.

The alleged plot by the teen comes in the wake of a series of mass shooting incidents.

Last week, a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Earlier in the month, 10 people were killed in a hate-motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket.

On Wednesday, at least three people were killed and multiple injured following a shooting in a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.