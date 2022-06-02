Three lawmakers from the Joint Arab List were called in for questioning, after police received footage of the three making inflammatory anti-Israeli statements.

On Wednesday, the watchdog group Im Tirtzu accused MK Ayman Odeh of incitement to terrorism, and released footage of the Knesset Member condemning Israeli Arab soldiers in the IDF.

Today, police summoned Mk Ayman Odeh for questioning under warning, along with fellow Joint Arab List MKs Ofer Cassif and Ahmed Tibi.

“A few weeks ago, I stood in Damascus Gate, and I said that unfortunately here in Jerusalem not even one percent of our population (Arabic) serve the occupation," Odeh said recently, according to video footage released by Im Tirtzu.

"I requested from them (Arabic soldiers) to throw their guns in the face of the occupation. I want to repeat my message a little bit more forcefully, those who attacked the casket of Shireen Abu Akleh are the occupation. Those who protected Ben Gvir (Knesset Member) that came to our holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, they are part of the occupation. It is a shame, a shame that any person who has even the smallest conscience will dare to serve the criminal occupation army.”

Two weeks ago, Ofer Cassif was caught on camera striking a police officer and interfering with his work. He was quoted as saying " I do not have what to hide, I will prove myself in an inquiry or in court.



Ahmed Tibi, was caught on camera interfering with police and using his position as a Knesset member to let a suspect escape.

“Bennett’s coalition is completely falling apart after working together with an anti-Zionist such as the instigator Ayman Odeh," said Matan Peleg, the Chairman of Im Tirtzu.

"Bennett is silent, and Yair Lapid continues with all his strength to attempt to stitch together the coalition with help from this incendiary. Not only does Odeh not regret his remarks, but he also continues to incite the Arab population against our security forces. In addition, he also incites the Arab population against those from the Arab population who choose to take part in contributing to this country. Until blood gets spilled, he will not calm down! The legal advisor in the Knesset must open a case against him. Lapid and Bennet, stop working with this terror supporter who threatens police.”

“There is no need for empty words against their violence. There is no need for warnings. Only a criminal inquiry, and their removal from the Knesset will return some sanity to the Knesset. These are leaders who will take Israel to a civil war.