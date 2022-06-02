On Sunday, June 26th, at Heichal Hatarbut Tel Aviv, we invite you to enjoy the best of the classical and hasidic music on one stage.

This unique fundraising concert features the leading hasidic musicians: Haim Israel, Yonatan Razel, Shulem Lemmer, and Benny Friedman, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the JAMD Chamber Choir (Academy of Music), and the Great Jerusalem Synagogue Choir, conducted by maestro Eli Yaffe. Ishay Lapidot and Eden Harel are hosting the event and all proceeds are dedicated to Magen David Adom (MDA) for saving lives.

Orly Ariel, General Manager of the Israeli Friends of MDA Association, said: "MDA teams work tirelessly around the clock to save lives. This is a wonderful opportunity to take a moment and express our deepest gratitude for all their hard work and dedication. What better way to say thank you than an evening filled with joy and music. All proceeds are dedicated to help Magen David Adom save lives."

All donations are tax deductible.

For tickets click here >>