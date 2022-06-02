Religious Affairs Deputy Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Thursday announced that he will appoint twenty-one women as halakhic (relating to Jewish law) advisers in communities across Israel in 2022.

Women have increasingly assumed active roles as certified experts of Jewish religious law throughout Israel in recent years, specifically in delicate areas traditionally associated with women such as “family purity.”

Deputy Minister Kahana’s move will see these female advisers officially recognized by the Religious Services Ministry for the first time, and as such be eligible for state-funded salaries alongside communal pulpit rabbis.

Kahana said: “Today it is clear to all that learned women are integral to Jewish communal life and halakhic discourse. Female halakhic advisers already serve in critical roles around Israel and the time has come for the State of Israel to celebrate this reality.”

“I am confident that this important step will only serve to bolster Jewish life and scholarship and I encourage more communities to follow suit.”