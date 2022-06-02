Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) has stated his intention to participate in Thursday's "Pride Parade" in Jerusalem, and to open the events of "Pride Month" across the country.

Levy's connection with the parade dates back to the early years of the century when, as Jerusalem District Police Chief, he was the first police commander to authorize the holding of such a parade in the capital.

"I was shocked to the depths of my soul at the wild incitement to murder and words of hatred spoken against members of the pride community," Levy said on Wednesday evening.

"This is incitement that has already led to murder in the past. We must not remain silent in face of these people of darkness who sow hatred and incite to violence. As Knesset Speaker, I represent the entire Israeli community and it is important that I stand up this evening and proclaim loud and clear: LGBTs are equal citizens in the State of Israel and they deserve full equal rights.

"I call on everyone to whom freedom and equality are important, all those who oppose hatred and darkness, to come to the parade and express their support. It is vital to make a difference."