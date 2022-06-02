A 29-year-old Arab man who celebrated his wedding this week was arrested at Ben Gurion International Airport, on suspicion that he provided a gun to his friends, who fired it during his wedding.

The groom, a resident of the northern Arab city of Tamra, was arrested by Northern District police officers at Ben Gurion Airport, while he was on his way to his honeymoon.

Following his interrogation, the decision will be made as to whether to extend his arrest.

"Israel Police take very seriously the custom to fire shots at weddings in the Arab sector, and actions are being taken to educate and to eliminate the trend, in cooperation with local leaders," Israel Police said in a statement.

"This activity significantly reduces the trend which in the past has caused injuries and deaths. In a situation in which shooting occurs, those responsible for holding the event are interrogated and even arrested, and indictments are filed against them and against those who fired the shots."