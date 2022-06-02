Israel Police have arrested a suspect following threats posted on social media against the organizer of the "Pride" march slated to take place in Jerusalem on Thursday. Threats were also issued against MKs who are expected to participate, including Reform minister MK Gilad Kariv.

Following complaints submitted to police by MKs who received the anonymous threats, police set an investigation in motion and within hours arrested a suspect who lives to the south of the capital. He is described as aged 21 with citizenship from a European country, and has lived in Israel for a number of years. Police are expected to request an extension of his remand.

"Israel Police will continue to act with determination against threats of any kind, whether on social media or elsewhere, and also against any attempt to commit harm during the Pride Parade that will take place today in Jerusalem," Israel Police said in a statement.

Those said to have received death threats include Emuna Klain Bar Noy, the parade's organizer, MK Gilad Kariv. The threats came from a Facebook account calling itself, "The brothers of Yishai Shlissel," referencing the man who, a number of years ago at another parade in Jerusalem, stabbed and killed Shira Banki.

Bar Noy received a message telling her, "We won't let the pride parade take place in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Holy City. The fate of Shira Banki awaits you." Kariv received a similar message.

Meanwhile, right-wing activists report that they have been receiving phone calls in recent days from police, warning them not to do anything to impede the progress of the parade. Several people have been placed in preventative detention due to concern that they are likely to take action against those marching.

Thousands of police are being deployed to the capital to secure the parade.