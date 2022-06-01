A parachutist in his 30s crashed in a field near Park Tzora. United Hatzalah volunteers from the area rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the man in an attempt to save his life.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avi Bar Lev who is the deputy head of the Beit Shemesh region and was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "Unfortunately, at the end of our CPR efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered."

Police are at the scene to collect evidence as part of an investigation into the accident.