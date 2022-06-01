The man who tried to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1981 will be given an unconditional release from prison, Fox News reported.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman confirmed that John Hinckley, 67, will be released from jail on June 15 after four decades behind bars.

Friedman said in September 2021 that the would-be assassin would be granted release as long as he continued to exhibit good behavior. He did so and the judge announced his release date on Wednesday.

"If he hadn’t tried to kill a president he would have been released unconditionally a long time ago," Friedman said in September.

Hinckley fired a .22 caliber revolver six times at Reagan on March 30, 1981 as the former president exited the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC.

Hinckley also shot and wounded police officer Thomas Delahanty and Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, while critically wounding press secretary James Brady.

Hinckley’s gunfire indirectly hit Reagan, seriously wounding him when a bullet bounced off the presidential limousine and entered his abdomen.