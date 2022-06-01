Screams erupted in the Knesset plenum Wednesday evening when Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Ahmad Tibi stopped MK Orit Strook's speech after she accused him and other Arab MKs of supporting terrorism.

Tibi responded that MK Strook was part of the only party which has a member convicted of supporting terrorism.

A shouting match broke out and Tibi removed Strook from the plenum to the sound of protests from right-wing MKs. MKs Smotrich, Ben Gvir, Strook, Rotman and others yelled at Tibi: "You are Arafat's adviser. The blood of Jews in on your hands."

Tibi had them all removed from the plenum.

"Shame on the Knesset of Israel and the coalition that controls it," said Likud MK Yoav Galant. "The discussion on the law recognizing bereaved siblings is being brutally and cynically conducted by Ahmad Tibi."

After the drama, the bill to recognize the bereaved siblings of MK Michal Shir Segman (New Hope) passed in its preliminary reading.

The purpose of the law is to recognize bereaved brothers and sisters and to regulate their status so that they will be entitled to receive official notification of their sibling's passing and receive all the information about the rights to which they are entitled.

MK Shir Segman said: "After a long struggle of years, we succeeded. To this day, the concept of a bereaved sibling did not exist in the State of Israel."

"Thanks to this bill, the state will recognize bereaved siblings for the first time - they will begin to be informed about the death and the rights to which they are entitled," the MK added.