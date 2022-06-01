Approximately 14 graves and headstones were desecrated in the Jewish section of a cemetery in Randers, Denmark.

Sixteen other graves were vandalized in the non-Jewish part of the cemetery located in the northern part of the country.

A lattice from a historical burial site was also destroyed.

Police opened an investigation and secured the crime scene to examine the vandalism for clues.

The Jewish section of the cemetery was previously vandalized in 2019, when over 80 graves were desecrated, AFP reported.

Some of the graves were covered with green paint and others overturned.

“There are no symbols or words written on the gravestones but paint has been daubed on them,” a police spokesperson told the Ritzau news agency.

Two men, age 27 and 38, were arrested for the 2019 vandalism. The 38-year old suspect was reported to be a member of a neo-Nazi organization.

Police told DR that the suspects purposely targeted “a particular group of the population based on their religion.”

The older man was sentenced to a year in prison for the vandalism.

So far, no arrests have been made in the current case.