Former United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Litzman submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Knesset Wednesday afternoon, ending a 23-year career in Israel's legislature.

Litzman's resignation comes a week before a court hearing in the case against him over his involvement in efforts to protect Malka Leifer from extradition. The resignation will add legitimacy to the plea deal he reached with the prosecution.

Last January, the Attorney General decided to file an indictment against Litzman for fraud and breach of trust. Under the plea deal, he will not have to serve any jail time and will pay a relatively small fine of NIS 2,800 ($865).

Litzman will continue to chair the Agudat Israel faction after his resignation, but he will not run for the Knesset in the next elections, unlike Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who reached a similar plea deal and plans to return to the Knesset.

Litzman served as chairman of the United Torah Judaism party for 18 years before stepping down last year.