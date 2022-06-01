During Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police units operated throughout Judea and Samaria, including the PA-controlled villages of Urif, Beit Fajr and Jaba.

Soldiers arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity in the villages of Mida and Ras Karkar, and two others suspected of transporting illegal Arabs into pre-'67 Israel.

A total of 12 individuals wanted in connection with terrorist activities were detained during the raids.

On Friday night, Israeli forces operated in the town of Kaubar, apprehending two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

Counter-terrorism operations were also carried out in the towns of Al Aroub and Khirbat Karme, where three suspects were detained by IDF forces.