A federal judge on Tuesday increased the sentence for a New York City man who planned to join Islamic State (ISIS) and attacked an FBI agent to 25 years, after a federal appeals court called the original 17-year sentence "shockingly low", Reuters reports.

Fareed Mumuni, 27, pleaded guilty in 2017 to discussing plans to travel overseas to join ISIS and trying to stab an FBI agent after authorities arrived at his residence in the New York City borough of Staten Island in 2015 to execute a search warrant.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn successfully appealed Mumuni's 2018 sentence, with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals arguing that US District Judge Margo Brodie had improperly second-guessed whether Mumuni truly planned to kill FBI Special Agent Kevin Coughlin, who survived the attack.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Brodie to sentence Mumuni to the 85 years recommended by federal guidelines.

Brodie called prosecutors' request for her to sentence Mumuni to 85 years "unreasonable," but said she would place greater weight to his attack on Coughlin and increase the sentence.

Mumuni’s case is one in a series of cases of radicals arrested in the US and accused of plotting terror attacks.

Since 2013, American prosecutors have charged hundreds of radicalized individuals, mostly with crimes related to support for ISIS.

Last April, police arrested a US couple planning to join ISIS in Yemen, just before they boarded a cargo ship bound for the country from Newark, New Jersey.

Six months earlier, an American man who was 14 years old when his father took him to Syria to join ISIS was charged with aiding a terrorist group.

In December of 2019, a Connecticut man was arrested after attempting to travel to the Middle East to join and fight for ISIS.

In July of that year, two refugees from Somalia were arrested in Arizona and accused of providing material support to ISIS.

A month prior, a man was arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square.