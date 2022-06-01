The subcommittee on objections in the Civil Administration will hold a final hearing in July on reservations submitted by Palestinian Arabs and left-wing organizations to the construction plans in the E1 area, which connects Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem.

The State Attorney's Office made the announcement about the hearing on Tuesday, in response to an administrative petition filed by Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel in the Jerusalem District Court.

The Israel Hayom website reported that Kashriel demanded that the committee be convened, after the last and final discussion on the objections had been postponed for about six months. The hearing will take place on July 18, following the planned visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden.

According to the report, the construction plans in E1, which the international community has opposed for years, include 3,500 housing units in an area of ​​about 12 square kilometers in the area between Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem - which was declared the municipal area of ​​Ma'ale Adumim in 1998.

The city of Ma'ale Adumim has 38,000 residents and the plan, which was promoted decades ago in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing, is intended to provide solutions for young couples and the high demand for housing in the city.