Several right-wing organizations on Tuesday wrote a letter to MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) and urged him to end his membership in the government.

The letter was written following the revelation of Channel 12 News commentator Muhammad Majadele that government officials reached an understanding with the predominantly Arab Joint List party for benefits in exchange for outside support for the coalition.

"Nir, you said in your own voice that the government of which you are a member will not rely on the Joint List, and here it happens. It is not us who said so, but Muhammad Majadele. It is time to jump off the sinking ship and bring sanity back to the State of Israel. Nir, it is in your hands," the organizations wrote.

"Majadele's comments are well connected to the recent political events, including approvals of positions for 35 imams by Minister Shaked, the acceptance by elements on the right of the words of Joint List member Ofer Cassif who linked the Flag March to the Nazis, and more," they added.