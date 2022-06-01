British Queen Elizabeth II’s plane was forced to abort landing in London on Tuesday as she travelled home to Windsor Castle, PA Media reported.

The Monarch, 96, was travelling from Balmoral ready to join the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 year-reign.

According to the report, her 13-seater was caught in an electrical storm, rain and hail which forced the pilot to abandon landing on the first attempt.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and Big Jubilee Lunches this weekend in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is the first time in history Britain has celebrated a royal Platinum Jubilee.

The celebrations follow reports that the Queen has been suffering from health and mobility problems in recent months.

In October, Buckingham Palace revealed that she had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

It was later announced that the Queen would not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, though she spoke at the conference via video.

Buckingham Palace said in February that the Queen had coronavirus and was suffering "mild cold-like symptoms" at the time.