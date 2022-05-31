A soldier from an artillery base in southern Israel lost an M16 rifle during routine training on Tuesday.

The incident took place in firing ranges near Shivta. Security forces arrived at the scene and began extensive searches in an attempt to locate the rifle.

There were no special means on the weapon.

The IDF said in response, "During the night, a personal weapon was lost during military training in the south of the country. The military police have begun investigating the incident."