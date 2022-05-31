IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi condemned a series of banners posted throughout Judea and Samaria blaming Central Command Commander General Yehuda Fuchs for the IDF's alleged weak response to a recent spate of stone-throwing attacks in the area.

“This is an improper and immoral act that harms a public servant who acts professionally, by the law, and with values and dignity,” Kohavi said in a statement.

"The chief of staff strongly condemns the incitement against the commander-in-chief of the Central Command and against other commanders in the IDF," the IDF said.

"IDF officers act in a professional manner and should not be included in any form or hint of political discourse or discourse on a personal level. The chief of staff calls on those behind the banner to remove it immediately,"

Ynet reported that the banners accused General Fuchs of being, among other things, "strong against the Jews in Homesh, weak against Huwara," and state: "Yehuda Fuchs has failed, take responsibility."

David Elhayani, chairman of the Yesha Council, also condemned the posters. "The posters published about General Yehuda Fox are contemptable. IDF commanders and soldiers do sacred work day and night to ensure the continuation of life in the settlements. It seems that those behind these banners are an extreme handful who certainly do not represent the opinion of the residents of Judea and Samaria and certainly not the heads of the authorities."

"The sharp rise in the incidents of Arab violence suffered by the residents of Judea and Samaria in the past month is on the political echelon and especially the defense minister who does not pursue an aggressive policy against Arab lawbreakers in the region and throughout the country," Elhayani said.