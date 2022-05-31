Warwick University has opened an investigation into antisemitism allegations in response to a sociology professor who made repeated comparisons between Zionism and the Nazis while lecturing on the relationship between Israel and India, the UK Jewish News reported.

Virinder S. Kalra spoke during a May 26 lecture at the Coventry university – a talk organized by the Institute for Palestinian Studies – of “the links between the fascists and Nazis and the relationship with Zionists.”

Kalra, whose university biography describes his area of research as “racism and ethnicity in relation to popular culture,” quoted a Facebook post that read: “It is important to point out the Zionists were the only group that broke the Jewish boycott of the Nazis.”

“Many Nazis called themselves Zionist since they would accomplish their ideology of cleansing European Jews,” Kalra said.

He also claimed there were “many links between Israeli far-right and neo-fascist white supremacists united in the hatred of Muslims all over Europe in the West broadly.”

Kalra also spoke in negative terms about the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

When asked about Kalra’s statements, University of Warwick spokesperson told the Jewish News: “Antisemitism is abhorrent and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of racism or discrimination.”

They spokesperson added: “Where a complaint is made, it will always be investigated and reported to the police and other agencies where appropriate. Individuals who are found to have broken our values by our own comprehensive disciplinary processes will face sanctions.”