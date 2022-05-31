An attempt to smuggle cellular phones to terrorists in the Rimon Prison was foiled yesterday.

The family of one of the terrorists brought personal items which were meant to be given to several security prisoners. Prison guards became suspicious that there were other items hidden inside the personal items and searched them.

During the search, it was discovered that the visitors had hidden seams in their pants in which they hid mobile phone parts. Parts for eight phones were seized.

The four prisoners who were supposed to receive the phones will be subject to disciplinary action, while all members of the family which took part in the smuggling attempt will no longer be allowed to visit the prison.