The Israel-based international news channel i24NEWS is launching operations in Morocco.

i24NEWS' CEO Frank Melloul announced the opening of two bureaus in Rabat and Casablanca, from which the channel will operate its studios. The announcement was made Monday night at a prestigious gala event held at the Chellah hall in Rabat, in the presence of over 300 honored guests.

This marks another significant milestone for i24NEWS: In addition to the Tel Aviv headquarters, i24NEWS also broadcasts from studios in France, the United States and recently from the United Arab Emirates. The channel is part of the Altice group, owned by businessman Patrick Drahi.

i24NEWS CEO Frank Melloul said: "Even before the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco, and actually throughout i24NEWS' activities in the past several years, we have seen that the channel has a loyal audience in Morocco."

"We have seen that this is a very engaged and active audience on social media networks, and we are excited to open branches in Morocco, which will help deepen our coverage in the country. Our bureaus around the world, and today those in Rabat and Casablanca, allow us to cover the events from different angles and perspectives, to expand and diversify our content offerings, and dive into the important and interesting stories. I believe that the launch of our bureaus in Morocco will help drive many of these missions and will position i24NEWS as a leading player in the media and news market in the Maghreb and African countries.

Following the signing of the Abraham Accords, i24NEWS signed a variety of MoU and partnership agreements with leading companies in the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, the channel received a UAE broadcast license and launched its studios in Dubai. The channel continues to consistently expand its activities in the Middle East, while creating opportunities for collaborations and signing a variety of agreements that will enrich cooperation in other countries in the region, the most recent of which is Bahrain.