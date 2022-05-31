Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, is the last in his sector to have been granted the title, "Maran," which signifies a community leader, by the Yated Ne'eman newspaper.

On Monday evening, Rabbi Edelstein decided to grant the title, "Maran," in Yated Ne'eman to four additional rabbis, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Kikar Hashabbat was informed that Rabbi Edelstein decided to grant the title to all the elders of the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages who are over age 90.

Under the decision, the ones who will receive the title are Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rabbi Baruch Dov Povarsky, Rabbi Dov Landau, and Rabbi Meir Zvi Bergman.

This is a dramatic and unusual decision, since in the past, no more than one person was named by Yated Ne'eman as, Maran," and now there are a total of five with the title.