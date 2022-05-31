Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was interviewed on Radio 103FM on Monday evening and said that it is too early to say that the current coalition is headed towards a collapse.

"Every time after we have some great success, someone says, 'Fine, the government has stabilized so it's time I brought some success for myself'. I would rather this happen after successes than after failures but this is really an opportunity to call on everyone - let's be responsible, let’s work together, if there are problems we will go into the room and solve them because we know how to do it. Ever since they pronounced us dead, we have entered the plenum time and time again, winning votes and passing laws," Lapid said.

"There is a functioning government that has just proved that it also deals with security-related issues better than its predecessors. It should continue because it is good for the people of Israel. It is precisely this Jerusalem Day that showed the terrible Israeli gap between the moderate majority and the politically motivated extremists who threaten to bring down all of us with incitement and hatred," he continued.

"Obviously this is a coalition that is difficult to maintain, I am working on it and others are working on it as well," added Lapid. "I expect all coalition leaders to work on this with us and also to recognize that we will not always be able to pass everything we want when we want it, sometimes it will be postponed, that it is part of the political work. It is tough, it is supposed to be tough. It is not a business for the faint of heart and therefore we have to handle things calmly and that is what we are doing. The same composure we showed regarding the Flag March, we will also show when it comes to legislative proceedings and everything will be fine."