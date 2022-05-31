Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has reached an agreement with the Ra’am party to allocate 35 positions in the Interior Ministry to Muslim imams, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked supports the decision, that should allow state control over the imams, but it turns out that despite the fact that the coalition promoted the agreement, Ra’am on Monday thwarted the Judea and Samaria law.

Due to this, the coalition was forced to postpone the vote on the law to next week, hoping they would get a majority for it.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have promised Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar that they will make an effort to mobilize the party ahead of next week’s vote.

A statement on behalf of Liberman said, "This is a demand that has existed for many years from the professionals in the Ministry of the Interior for the addition of 35 positions for imams. The funds were anchored in agreements with the Ra’am party several months ago."